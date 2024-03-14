The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Juicy Fruit Gum Pulled From Supermarket Shelves Across Australia

Juicy Fruit Gum Pulled From Supermarket Shelves Across Australia

Juicy Fruit gum has been pulled from supermarket shelves and is set to undergo a massive change before being relaunched later this year.

A Mars Wrigley insider told Ben Fordham on 2GB's Ben Fordham Live! that Juicy Fruit is set to undergo a recipe change and be relaunched as a sugar-free gum. 

The insider claimed that both Juicy Fruit and P.K. chewing gums would be made sugar-free, meaning the external hard shell on the outside of each piece will disappear.

A spokesperson from Mars Wrigley confirmed the recipe change to 7NEWS.com.au, saying, “Our loyal consumers – and people who have never tried the brands – will be able to enjoy the same great flavour Juicy Fruit and PK are known for around the world, with the added oral health benefits that our sugar-free gums are known for.”

“We’re looking forward to hearing what our customers think, but we reckon we’ve pretty much nailed it.”

The new sugar-free Juicy Fruit and P.K gums will be available from June. 

‘Penguin Post Office’ In Antarctica Hiring New Recruits
NEXT STORY

‘Penguin Post Office’ In Antarctica Hiring New Recruits

Advertisement

Related Articles

‘Penguin Post Office’ In Antarctica Hiring New Recruits

‘Penguin Post Office’ In Antarctica Hiring New Recruits

The lucky successful applicants will spend five months living with penguins and sorting through mail.
Wildlife Rescuer Wears Mask To Feed Orphaned Red Fox

Wildlife Rescuer Wears Mask To Feed Orphaned Red Fox

A wildlife centre from the U.S. has shared footage of one of its rescuers wearing an elaborate fox mask in order to feed and save an orphaned kit.
Diner Shocked After Being Charged $77 For Two Iced Coffees And Two Breakfast Rolls

Diner Shocked After Being Charged $77 For Two Iced Coffees And Two Breakfast Rolls

A customer was left shocked at the “crazy” amount charged for two egg and bacon rolls and two iced coffees at a Darwin cafe.
World's First Openly Gay Male Footballer Josh Cavallo Announces He's Engaged To His Partner

World's First Openly Gay Male Footballer Josh Cavallo Announces He's Engaged To His Partner

Adelaide United player Josh Cavallo has announced he's engaged after proposing to his partner Leighton Morrell on the club's pitch at Cooper's Stadium.
Centrelink Payment Increase Set To Come In Next Week

Centrelink Payment Increase Set To Come In Next Week

Millions of Australians receiving Centrelink benefits will see a boost to their payments when indexation comes into effect on Wednesday.