Juicy Fruit Gum Pulled From Supermarket Shelves Across Australia

A Mars Wrigley insider told Ben Fordham on 2GB's Ben Fordham Live! that Juicy Fruit is set to undergo a recipe change and be relaunched as a sugar-free gum.

The insider claimed that both Juicy Fruit and P.K. chewing gums would be made sugar-free, meaning the external hard shell on the outside of each piece will disappear.

A spokesperson from Mars Wrigley confirmed the recipe change to 7NEWS.com.au, saying, “Our loyal consumers – and people who have never tried the brands – will be able to enjoy the same great flavour Juicy Fruit and PK are known for around the world, with the added oral health benefits that our sugar-free gums are known for.”

“We’re looking forward to hearing what our customers think, but we reckon we’ve pretty much nailed it.”

The new sugar-free Juicy Fruit and P.K gums will be available from June.