Italian Prime Minister Pushes For Ban On English Words In All Official Communication

The Italian nationalist party, Brothers of Italy, has proposed fines of up to 100,000 euros for using foreign terms, most notably English, instead of Italian in official communications.

I don't think this article about the proposal counts, phew!

The party's leader, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, is in favour of the draft bill, which calls for the Italian language to be protected and not succumb to "Anglomania".

It says the spread of English "demeans and mortifies" Italian and proposed that all public and private bodies had to use Italian to promote their goods and services.

Hopefully, the reverse never happens, and Italian words are banned here; I'm constantly using words like Mamma Mia and La Porchetta in all my official documents.

The bill will have to be approved by both houses of parliament to become law, but there's no indication of when this might happen.

If it does become law, the government itself may struggle, as when it took office, the term "Made in Italy" was added to the name of the industry minister. Also, Meloni herself occasionally drops foreign words into her speeches. Last October, she described herself as an "underdog".

According to google translate, she'd have to use the word 'sfavorito' instead.

The only exception for allowing foreign words is if they prove to be impossible to translate into Italian.

This means you could still use words like AC/DC, bogan or bushpig.

