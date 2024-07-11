Inside Out 2 Becomes Pixar’s Highest-Grossing Movie Making $1.25 Billion

According to Variety, the Inside Out sequel has become the fourth highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

Frozen II is the highest-grossing animated film (US$1.45 billion), followed by The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($US1.36 billion) and then Frozen (US$1.29 billion).

The sequel quickly overtook the original film, 2015’s Inside Out, which earned US$859 million worldwide.

The Pixar sequel also became the first movie since Barbie to reach US$1 billion at the global box office.

It is also the fastest animated movie to hit US$1 billion since Disney’s smash hit Frozen II.

Inside Out 2 follows a teenage Riley as she tackles new emotions during puberty. The new film features the original five emotions, Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger and Disgust, with the addition of new, complex feelings, Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, Ennui and Nostalgia.

Before the film’s release, Amy Poehler, who voices Joy, told The Project that she believed audiences would be “blown away” by what Pixar did.

“They took their time and they really thought long and hard what would be the way to approach this material again and it’s really special.”