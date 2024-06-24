Inside Out 2 Becomes Highest-Grossing Film Of 2024 After Making $724 Million

Dune: Part Two had garnered $711.8 million.

Disney and Pixar’s sequel looks like it’ll be the first movie of 2024 to cross $1 billion worldwide.

#InsideOut2 is a global phenomenon and now the #1 movie in the world! 🥳 Don't miss it on the big screen and get tickets now! https://t.co/hfYnl4wj4Z pic.twitter.com/NXmeo5zFmH — Disney (@Disney) June 15, 2024

The original Inside Out movie opened with $US90 million in its first weekend in 2015.

Directed by Kelsey Mann, Inside Out 2 broke several box office records during its first weekend, grossing about $US 295 million worldwide, making it the fifth highest-grossing film of 2024 in just three days.