Independent MP Calls For Soft Drink Tax And Crack Down On Advertising To Children

Dr Scamps, a GP-turned-politician, has called on the government to introduce the “two most effective steps” to battle the country’s rising diabetes epidemic.

“We have a duty to protect children from predatory marketing of unhealthy foods. Our children simply cannot escape unhealthy food marketing – it is ubiquitous online, and across TV and radio,” she said.

Dr Scamps also added that other countries who have already implemented levies on sugary drinks have pushed the drink companies to lower the sugar content of their products.

“In the long run this will save individuals immense health costs.” she said.

The calls come as a new report by the House Standing Committee on Health, Aged Care and Sport made 23 recommendations for the government to respond the diabetes and obesity in Australia.

Currently 1.5 million Australian are living with a form of diabetes, with that number expected to rise.