In Terribly Sad News For Pizza Fans, Pizza Hut Are Closing The Last Dine-In Restaurant In South Australia

Owners of the Marion franchised Pizza Hut took to social media on Wednesday night to announce the news.

According to its Facebook post, the business at Oaklands Park in Adelaide’s southern suburbs will remain open for three more weeks.

“It is with great sadness that we have to announce that our Marion Pizza Hut restaurant will be permanently closing from Tuesday, June 28th,” the post read.

“Unfortunately, with long term plans to redevelop the site, we have made the tough decision to close after 44 years in the brand.

“We wanted to thank every past employee and all of our customers for supporting us over this journey.”

They urged customers to continue bookings for the final three weeks the store remained open.

In nine hours, the post attracted nearly 2000 comments and more than 500 shares, where people posted comments about their disappointment.

There are just 12 remaining dine-in Pizza Hut stores across the country including in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and Tasmania.

Once a ubiquitous site across Australia, the dine-in stores gradually closed over the years. Whilst in other countries such as the UK, they remain a permanent fixture.