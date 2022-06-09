The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

In Terribly Sad News For Pizza Fans, Pizza Hut Are Closing The Last Dine-In Restaurant In South Australia

In Terribly Sad News For Pizza Fans, Pizza Hut Are Closing The Last Dine-In Restaurant In South Australia

Pizza Hut in Marion, SA, is the last remaining dine-in Pizza Hut in the state and is sadly closing its doors on the legacy that was dine-in pizza hut restaurants.

Owners of the Marion franchised Pizza Hut took to social media on Wednesday night to announce the news.

According to its Facebook post, the business at Oaklands Park in Adelaide’s southern suburbs will remain open for three more weeks.

“It is with great sadness that we have to announce that our Marion Pizza Hut restaurant will be permanently closing from Tuesday, June 28th,” the post read.

“Unfortunately, with long term plans to redevelop the site, we have made the tough decision to close after 44 years in the brand.

“We wanted to thank every past employee and all of our customers for supporting us over this journey.”

They urged customers to continue bookings for the final three weeks the store remained open.

In nine hours, the post attracted nearly 2000 comments and more than 500 shares, where people posted comments about their disappointment.

There are just 12 remaining dine-in Pizza Hut stores across the country including in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and Tasmania.

Once a ubiquitous site across Australia, the dine-in stores gradually closed over the years. Whilst in other countries such as the UK, they remain a permanent fixture.

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory
NEXT STORY

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Advertisement

Related Articles

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.
Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse could become part of the public domain as the character reaches the 95-year mark, the point where U.S. copyright laws that state intellectual property on artistic work expire.