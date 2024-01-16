Iconic U.S. Kids Restaurant Chuck E. Cheese Is Coming To Australia

Chuck E. Cheese and Royale Hospitality, which owns other chains such as Outback Jack's and Milky Lane, are bringing the U.S. restaurant known for its kids entertainment to Australia.

According to a statement, the restaurants will include arcade games, pizza and entertainment.

"Chuck E. Cheese is a powerful global brand that transcends language and cultural boundaries, centred around the timeless essence of family fun," said Mario Centola, COO of Chuck E. Cheese International.

"We are thrilled to bring the magic of Chuck E. Cheese to Australia and to collaborate with the Royale Hospitality Group, a partner that shares our commitment to delivering exceptional family experiences."

Ray Strauss, Managing Director of Royale Hospitality, said the company is "thrilled" to take Chuck E. Cheese to "the next level throughout Australia".

"We look forward to crafting the Chuck E. Cheese brand for the Australian market," he said.

"This is a momentous step towards establishing Chuck E. Cheese as the premier destination for families seeking an unparalleled kid-centric entertainment and dining experience."