Horrifying Moment Swedish Water Park Explodes Into Raging Fireball

Footage shows the massive blaze ripping through multiple unopened waterslides, including one with a 13-metre drop at Oceana Waterworld in Gothenburg.

The aqua complex of the country's largest amusement park caught fire in Gothenburg, Sweden. 12 people were injured. pic.twitter.com/rgFFKpKRUk — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 12, 2024

The fireball forced a mass evacuation of the surrounding area.

Firefighters were unable to bring the flames under control, and are unsure how the blaze was started.

Firefighter Björn van der Kaay told Swedish Press, “We know that there are fires in water slides, among other things, but we don't know how it started.”

A spokesperson for the general contractor of the site, NCC, told SVT that they believed the fire broke out “in connection with a work step” although they did not know for sure.

Emergency services issued a public health warning for the area, telling residents to stay inside and away from the smoke.

No official statement on how many injuries has been released, although a local hospital confirmed that it had treated 12 patients for minor injuries.

Oceana Waterworld was set to be the largest waterpark in Northern Europe if it was completed.

It was set to be opened later in the summer and reportedly cost $AUD 175 million to build.