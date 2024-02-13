The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Horrifying Moment Swedish Water Park Explodes Into Raging Fireball

Horrifying Moment Swedish Water Park Explodes Into Raging Fireball

A new water park in Sweden burst into flames, with a massive fireball decimating several outdoor waterslides and facilities.

Footage shows the massive blaze ripping through multiple unopened waterslides, including one with a 13-metre drop at Oceana Waterworld in Gothenburg.

The fireball forced a mass evacuation of the surrounding area.

Firefighters were unable to bring the flames under control, and are unsure how the blaze was started.

Firefighter Björn van der Kaay told Swedish Press, “We know that there are fires in water slides, among other things, but we don't know how it started.”

A spokesperson for the general contractor of the site, NCC, told SVT that they believed the fire broke out “in connection with a work step” although they did not know for sure.

Emergency services issued a public health warning for the area, telling residents to stay inside and away from the smoke.

No official statement on how many injuries has been released, although a local hospital confirmed that it had treated 12 patients for minor injuries.

Oceana Waterworld was set to be the largest waterpark in Northern Europe if it was completed.

It was set to be opened later in the summer and reportedly cost $AUD 175 million to build.

Kylie Minogue To Be Presented With Global Icon Award At The BRITs
NEXT STORY

Kylie Minogue To Be Presented With Global Icon Award At The BRITs

Advertisement

Related Articles

Kylie Minogue To Be Presented With Global Icon Award At The BRITs

Kylie Minogue To Be Presented With Global Icon Award At The BRITs

Legendary pop superstar Kylie Minogue is set to perform and be presented with the BRIT Awards highest accolade, the Global Icon Award, at next month's ceremony in London.
Qantas Passenger Vents Frustrations Over 'Soggy' Breakfast And Dirty Window Shade

Qantas Passenger Vents Frustrations Over 'Soggy' Breakfast And Dirty Window Shade

A frustrated passenger has shared images of their soggy breakfast and poor seating conditions on two separate Qantas flights.
New Wizard Of Oz Precinct Set To Open At Warner Bros. Movie World

New Wizard Of Oz Precinct Set To Open At Warner Bros. Movie World

Warner. Brothers Movie World is set to open a world-first Wizard of Oz precinct, with visitors set to enjoy an immersive experience of rides, sculptures and projections as they follow The Yellow Brick Road.
Year One Maths Question Leaves Parents Fuming Over “New Form Of Maths”

Year One Maths Question Leaves Parents Fuming Over “New Form Of Maths”

A Year One maths question has confused parents over the new way the school teaches the children mathematics.
Police Rush 'Large Knife' Call Only To Find It Was A Fan With A Harry Potter Wand

Police Rush 'Large Knife' Call Only To Find It Was A Fan With A Harry Potter Wand

Armed police officers responded to a call that there was a man with a "large knife" in a hotel, only to find out it was a Harry Potter fan holding a wand.