Heidi Klum And Her Daughter Hit With Backlash Over Lingerie Advert

Klum and her daughter Leni, 18, appear in the pictures for Italian lingerie company Intimissimi frolicking around and looking like they’re having a great time.

But the photos of the mum-and-daughter duo dressed in lingerie together have earned the ire of social media, with many finding the images “wrong”.

“It’s wrong and makes me feel deeply uneasy!” One person said on Twitter.

While another commented, “Ah yes, the classic mother-daughter pose: standing in your lingerie. A favourite for every family album”.

On Instagram, one person merely wrote “Nope” in response to the images.

“Heidi Klum and her 18yo daughter Leni posing half naked in their underwear together. Holyshit!” said another commenter.

In her Instagram post, Klum says the campaign is to “celebrate women” and to celebrate “the love and support between a mother and her daughter”.