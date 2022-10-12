The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Heidi Klum And Her Daughter Hit With Backlash Over Lingerie Advert

Heidi Klum And Her Daughter Hit With Backlash Over Lingerie Advert

Heidi Klum has been hit with backlash after appearing in a new advert for lingerie alongside her daughter.

Klum and her daughter Leni, 18, appear in the pictures for Italian lingerie company Intimissimi frolicking around and looking like they’re having a great time.

But the photos of the mum-and-daughter duo dressed in lingerie together have earned the ire of social media, with many finding the images “wrong”.

“It’s wrong and makes me feel deeply uneasy!” One person said on Twitter.

While another commented, “Ah yes, the classic mother-daughter pose: standing in your lingerie. A favourite for every family album”.

On Instagram, one person merely wrote “Nope” in response to the images.

“Heidi Klum and her 18yo daughter Leni posing half naked in their underwear together. Holyshit!” said another commenter.

In her Instagram post, Klum says the campaign is to “celebrate women” and to celebrate “the love and support between a mother and her daughter”.

McDonald's Introduces Happy Meals For Adults In America, But Employees Aren't So Happy
NEXT STORY

McDonald's Introduces Happy Meals For Adults In America, But Employees Aren't So Happy

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    McDonald's Introduces Happy Meals For Adults In America, But Employees Aren't So Happy

    McDonald's Introduces Happy Meals For Adults In America, But Employees Aren't So Happy

    The new adult Happy Meals are causing chaos in McDonald's drive-thru's across America, with staff begging for customers to stop ordering.
    Actress Jodie Comer Named 'Most Beautiful Woman In The World', According To The Golden Ratio

    Actress Jodie Comer Named 'Most Beautiful Woman In The World', According To The Golden Ratio

    A cosmetic surgeon has revealed that actress Jodie Comer has the most mathematically beautiful face by using the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.
    U.S Teens Have Ranked Adam Sandler As One Of Their Idols Because He's Just So Relaxed

    U.S Teens Have Ranked Adam Sandler As One Of Their Idols Because He's Just So Relaxed

    Adam Sandler was revered by teens in the mid 90s thanks to massively quotable films like Happy Gilmore and Billy Maddison. Over 20 years later and he’s still a hit with the age group.
    Fitzroy Crowned Coolest Neighbourhood In Australia For 2022

    Fitzroy Crowned Coolest Neighbourhood In Australia For 2022

    The 51 coolest suburbs in the world for 2022 have been revealed, and the inner-north Melbourne suburb of Fitzroy has claimed the top Aussie spot.
    Meet Ruby The Roo, The New Face Of Australian Tourism

    Meet Ruby The Roo, The New Face Of Australian Tourism

    Tourism Australia's latest star of the ‘Come and Say ‘G’day’ global brand campaign has been revealed.