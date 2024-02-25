The Project

Harry Potter TV Show Has Been Given A Release Date

Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that the new Harry Potter TV series is aiming to begin airing in 2026, 15 years after the release of the final film.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav told Wall Street analysts, “We’ve not been shy about our excitement around Harry Potter.”

Zaslav explained that he had been in London with HBO CEO Casey Bloys and Channing Dungey, chairperson of Warner Bros. Television to meet with the author of the iconic series, J.K. Rowling.

“Both sides are just thrilled to be reigniting this franchise. Our conversations were great.

“We can’t wait to share a decade of new stories with fans around the world on Max.”

Warner Bros. Discovery had previously said that the target date was going to be either 2025 or 2026. Casting has not yet been announced for the show.

Speaking to Variety, Dungey had explained that each season of the “decade-long series” will be based on one of the books.

“We’re in conversations with a number of different writers to figure out who’s going to be the person to lead that franchise for us,” Dungey said.

“The first step for us is figuring out who this showrunner is going to be and once we get that locked down, then we can start having those [casting] conversations. The tricky part is the first two books, where the kids are on the younger end, around 11 or 12.”

Jesse Baird's colleagues from Studio 10 have released a joint statement, remembering their friend who "brightened every day".
