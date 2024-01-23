The Project

Gympie Has Become The ‘Paris Of Australia’ After Being Featured In French Fashion Magazine

The small Queensland town of Gympie has become the unlikely ‘Paris of Australia’ in the fashion world.

The town has been featured in a French fashion magazine, taking its fashion reputation international.

In October, a 12-page spread called ‘Giddy Up G Town’ was published by Moevir Paris, featuring photos of locals using the town’s backdrop to show off local designs.

A few weeks later, pictures from the photoshoots were also included in the magazine Malvie.

Local fashion designer Cindy Vogel teamed up with photographer Brea Martin, also a resident of Gympie, to showcase the town as well as the diverse.

Speaking to the magazine The Pineapple, Vogel said the “backdrops are immediately recognised as Gympie”.

“During the shoot there was a crowd of over 30 people waiting to be served at a cafe watching the fashion shoot,” she said.

“Mouths were agape that morning in Mary Street.

“It feels timely to expose our region to brave youth culture that ultimately supports their public safety, especially around them being free to express their individual identities and styles of dress.”

Brea added that while the pictures look playful, there’s a serious side to their message.

“Fighting back against racism, bullying and mental health issues is a real struggle for young people, especially in a small town. Acceptance is not easy when battling long held beliefs,” she said.

“To be showcased in an international fashion magazine like Moevir is a testament to the team.”

Image: Brea Martin/Instagram/Moevir/Getty/Visit Gympie Region

