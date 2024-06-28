The Project

Giant Sinkhole Swallows The Middle Of US Soccer Field In A Matter Of Seconds

A security camera at a soccer field in the US has captured the moment a gigantic sinkhole opened up in the middle of the pitch, swallowing a large part of the artificial grass in just seconds.

The incident occurred on the soccer field at Gordon Moore Park in Illinois, at around 9:15 am on Wednesday. While the 30-meter-wide, 9-meter-deep, sinkhole could be mistaken as a horrifying natural phenomenon, United States officials have stated that the reason for the collapse is much less mysterious. Investigations reveal that the soccer pitch lies over a limestone mine operated by New Frontier Materials, a fact that has deeply concerned local residents about the rest of the areas that border New Frontier Materials. Alton Mayor David Goins confirmed that "No one was on the field at the time and no one was hurt, and that's the most important thing.” "The impacted area has been secured and will remain off limits for the foreseeable future while inspectors and experts examine the mine and conduct repairs," New Frontier Materials' spokesman Matt Barkett said in a statement.

"Safety is our top priority. We will work with the city to remediate this issue as quickly and safely as possible to ensure minimal impact on the community," Barkett said.

