The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

G7 Leaders Mock Putin's Shirtless Horseback Photos

G7 Leaders Mock Putin's Shirtless Horseback Photos

World leaders have mocked Vladimir Putin's penchant to pose bare-chested and on horseback during a comical exchange at the G7 summit.

While sitting down for the first meeting of the three-day summit, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked if their suit jackets should be taken off due to the sweltering heat. 

Johnson then asked if they should disrobe further, joking, "we all have to show that we're tougher than Putin", to the laughter of some of the other leaders. 

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined in, saying "bare-chested horseback riding".

"Oh yes," added. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. 

"Horseback riding is the best."

The exchange references the Russian President's habit of releasing official images to state media of himself shirtless while undertaking sporty endeavours, such as horse riding or fishing.

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory
NEXT STORY

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Advertisement

Related Articles

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.
Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse could become part of the public domain as the character reaches the 95-year mark, the point where U.S. copyright laws that state intellectual property on artistic work expire.