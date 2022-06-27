G7 Leaders Mock Putin's Shirtless Horseback Photos

While sitting down for the first meeting of the three-day summit, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked if their suit jackets should be taken off due to the sweltering heat.

Johnson then asked if they should disrobe further, joking, "we all have to show that we're tougher than Putin", to the laughter of some of the other leaders.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined in, saying "bare-chested horseback riding".

"Oh yes," added. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Horseback riding is the best."

The exchange references the Russian President's habit of releasing official images to state media of himself shirtless while undertaking sporty endeavours, such as horse riding or fishing.