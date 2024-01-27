G Flip Smashes Record For Most Songs In A Single Triple J Hottest 100 Countdown

With their second-place finish, G Flip had seven songs among the 52 Australian singles featured in the countdown.

The Melbourne-born artist ended the night with songs at number two, 22, 24, 26, 50, 65 and 80.

The previous record was held by Spacey Jane and Wolfmother, with six songs apiece.

Celebrating with their band crew and managers in the UK at 8am London time, the artist became emotional, thanking voters who supported them.

"I never thought I'd get so high," G Flip said.

"I just put out music that I personally liked and I hope others did as well.

"I'm just so blessed and I'm just so grateful and everyone's made my life so amazing and it's just been so fun.

"Thank you to everyone who's come to the show or bought my record or voted for me."

American rapper and singer Doja Cat took the top spot, with her song ‘Paint The Town Red’, becoming the first female rapper and woman of colour to take the countdown honours.

The wildly popular song, from the artist's fourth studio album Scarlet, has topped music charts in more than a dozen countries including Australia.

Triple J music director Nick Findlay said he had little doubt Paint The Town Red would appear in the countdown when he first heard it in August.

"Over an iconic sample of Dionne Warwick’s Walk On By, Paint The Town Red shows Doja Cat in her truest form: effortlessly shaking off the haters while flexing her uncanny ability at executing pure pop perfection,” he said.

More than 2.3 million votes were cast for the 31st iteration of the annual youth music countdown which polled people on their favourite songs of 2023.

With AAP.