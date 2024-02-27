Friend Claims Jesse Baird And Beau Lamarre-Condon Were 'Never Going Out'

Investigators are continuing to look for evidence at a property at Bungonia near Goulburn, close to 200km southwest of Sydney, allegedly attended by Beau Lamarre-Condon after the double killing.

Baird's friend Isaac Muller said the former TV presenter and Lamarre-Condon were never in a relationship.

"Jessie briefly had an encounter with Beau," he told the ABC's 7.30 program on Monday night.

"He was not his ex boyfriend ... they never were going out."

Police allege Lamarre-Condon acted alone but divulged "partial admissions" to others before handing himself in, having travelled more than 1000km from Sydney to Bungonia and Newcastle in a rented van during his attempts to cover up the crimes.

Police earlier on Tuesday confirmed a triple-zero call was made from Luke Davies' mobile phone, rather than from Baird's phone as previously reported, four minutes after neighbours heard gunshots at the house.

A patrol car was later sent to search for the source of the call, which was disconnected before anyone spoke.

However, officers were unable to locate the user and did not attend Mr Baird's house at the time.

With AAP.