Free Ramen, Colonoscopies And A Condo Await Philippines' First Male Gold Medallist

Yulo became the first Filipino to win a gold medal in gymnastics and the first male gold medal at an Olympics in the country's history.

He won his first gold in the floor exercise and then, a day later, won gold in the vault.

Yulo will return home to a two-bedroom condo in a newly built McKinley Hill township, which was promised to any Filipino gold medallist by the real estate company Megaworld.

The Philippine government will also gift 10 million Philippine pesos (A$265,000) to Yulo, while the House of Representatives have also promised him another 6 million Philippine pesos (A$159,000).

Yulo will also be able to claim a lifetime supply of ramen for several restaurant chains and receive free consultations and colonoscopies from a gastroenterologist.