Free Ramen, Colonoscopies And A Condo Await Philippines' First Male Gold Medallist

Filipino gymnast Carlo Yulo earned more than two gold medals at the Paris Olympics because he also secured a lifetime supply of ramen, colonoscopies, and a house.

Yulo became the first Filipino to win a gold medal in gymnastics and the first male gold medal at an Olympics in the country's history.

He won his first gold in the floor exercise and then, a day later, won gold in the vault.

Yulo will return home to a two-bedroom condo in a newly built McKinley Hill township, which was promised to any Filipino gold medallist by the real estate company Megaworld.

The Philippine government will also gift 10 million Philippine pesos (A$265,000) to Yulo, while the House of Representatives have also promised him another 6 million Philippine pesos (A$159,000).

Yulo will also be able to claim a lifetime supply of ramen for several restaurant chains and receive free consultations and colonoscopies from a gastroenterologist.

Eric Trump has claimed his father, Donald Trump, would "take appropriate action" to deport Prince Harry back to the U.K. if re-elected.
Dogged Policing Finds $600k Of Unreleased Bluey Coins

Strike Force Bandit investigators have got their man, arresting a 47-year-old accused of pinching $600,000 worth of collector's item Bluey coins.
Gina Rinehart Treats Olympians To Lavish Cruise On The Seine (With Gold Boots)

Billionaire Gina Rinehart has treated Australia’s Olympic medallists to a lavish sunset cruise on the Seine.
Pitbull Is Sponsoring A College Stadium And Naming It ‘Pitbull Stadium’

Mr Worldwide is getting his own stadium and he’s calling it ‘Pitbull Stadium’.
Texas Middle School Bans Students From Wearing All Black To Help Their Mental Health

A Texas middle school has banned students from wearing all-black clothing, sparking backlash from parents.