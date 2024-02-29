The Project

Family & Friends To Honour Jesse Baird & Luke Davies At Silent Vigil In Sydney

Grieving friends, family and community members will honour the lives of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies at a silent vigil in Sydney. 

The bodies of Mr Davies, 29, and Mr Baird, 26, were found inside surfboard bags at the fence line of a rural property in Bungonia near Goulburn, about 200km southwest of the city, on Tuesday.

NSW Police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon, 28, is in custody after being charged with killing the couple at Mr Baird's home in Paddington on February 19.

A Friday night vigil, organised with the permission of the couple's families, will be held in Darlinghurst.

"To the family and friends of Jesse and Luke, we are so sorry - our hearts are with you," Equality Australia said in a statement.

Police allege the murder of Mr Baird, a former Network 10 presenter who Lamarre-Condon briefly dated, was premeditated, while Mr Davies, a Qantas flight attendant, was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

