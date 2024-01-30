The Project

Expert Claims Pineapple Should Be Included With Full English Breakfast

The chair of the English Breakfast Society has caused a stir after claiming pineapple should replace grilled tomatoes and mushrooms on the plates of a full English breakfast.

There is nothing better than a full English breakfast in the morning. Whether you’re going out to café or cooking one in your own kitchen, a plate of eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, mushrooms, toast and tomato is a great way to start the day. 

Sure, it’s heaps of food and probably more saturated fat than your body needs, but it’s friggin’ delicious. 

Well, according to the Daily Telegraph Guise Bule de Missenden from The English Breakfast Society reckons we’re all doing it wrong. 

The grilled tomato and mushrooms shouldn’t be on the plate and should be replaced with (of all things) pineapple. It turns out the tomatoes and mushrooms are a recent addition, and they used to be pineapple back in the day. 

Bule de Missenden, the society’s founder and chair, explained that “pineapples used to be seen as exotic, expensive, difficult to obtain and were a highly prized breakfast ingredient for wealthy English families, which is why you can find lots of old English pineapple breakfast recipes.”

“So if you wanted to add a touch of the exotic to your plate and eat like a 17th-century lord, there is no reason not to give it a try.” 

This is not the first time Guise has said something controversial about the fry up, last year telling the Times that hash browns are not officially part of the full English. 

“Somebody had to put their foot down. Otherwise, we’ll find kebab meat in our English breakfast before long,” he said.  

“The hash brown – the reconstituted, tater-based fast-food – was popularised by McDonald’s but somehow we now find it in our English breakfast.” 

I’d argue hash browns work way better than pineapple, but I’m not an expert. 

It sounds horrible, but I guess it could be that strange combo of savoury and sweet that works. Think chocolate coated salted pretzels, apple sauce and roast pork, or melon and prosciutto.  

This could be the next big thing in breakfast, so crack open a tin of the tropical golden circles of joy and give it a crack. 

