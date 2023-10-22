The Project

Emily Blunt Apologises For Fat Shaming Waitress In Resurfaced TV Interview

British actress Emily Blunt has issued an apology after a resurfaced talk show interview from 2012 showed her calling a restaurant server “enormous”.

In a resurfaced clip from UK talk show The Jonathan Ross Show, Blunt shared a story about a Chilli’s waitress recognising her while she was in the US to shoot the film Looper.

Host of the show Jonathan Ross commented “If you go to Chili’s, you can see why so many of our American friends are enormous,” to which Blunt replied “The girl who was serving me was enormous. I think she got freebie meals at Chili’s.”

Blunt apologised for the comments in a statement to People, saying: “I just need to address this head on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12 years ago.” 

“I’m appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show.”

The Oppenheimer star went on to say that she “wouldn’t dream of upsetting anyone” and that the moment felt unrecognisable to her. 

“And yet it happened, and I said it and I’m so sorry for any hurt caused. I was absolutely old enough to know better," she concluded.

Clips of the exchange have been gaining traction on social media, with TikTok and X users accusing Blunt of using fatphobic language. 

