Elon Musk Walks Into Twitter HQ With A Sink In 2022's Most Bizarre Photo

Elon Musk, the billionaire poised to acquire Twitter later this week, has strolled into the company's headquarters carrying a porcelain sink and tweeted "Entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in!"

Musk's $US44 billion ($A68 billion) deal to take Twitter private faces a Friday deadline, although the video he posted on Wednesday offered no evidence that the acquisition is complete.

Twitter and Musk representatives had no comment on that question, although the company did confirm Musk's video tweet was real.

Musk also changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as "Chief Twit" and his location to Twitter's San Francisco headquarters.

The splashy video — a vintage Musk production — also pulled the spotlight back to the world's richest man and his on-again, off-again pursuit of the social platform.

The Friday deadline to consummate the deal was ordered by the Delaware Chancery Court in early October. It is the latest step in an epic battle during which Musk signed a deal to acquire Twitter, then tried to back out of it, leading Twitter to sue the Tesla CEO to force him to conclude the deal. If the two sides don't meet the Friday deadline, the next step could be a November trial.

Musk had been expected to visit Twitter this week and is expected to return again on Friday if the deal is finalised, according to an internal memo cited in a report by Bloomberg News.

The Washington Post reported last week that Musk told prospective investors that he plans to cut three quarters of Twitter's 7500 workers when he becomes owner of the company.

Musk, 51, has shared few concrete details about his plans for the social media platform. While he's touted free speech and derided spam bots since agreeing to buy the company in April, what he actually wants to do about either remains a mystery.

