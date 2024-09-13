Dua Lipa Bringing Radical Optimism World Tour To Aus

The Houdini singer will kick off her Radical Optimism world tour at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on March 20 next year, before heading to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on March 26.

While just two Australian cities are on the bill so far, the poster teases more dates will be announced, and with just three down under shows across two weeks, there is plenty of room for extra shows to be added to the Aussie leg of the tour.

During her 2022 Australian tour, Dua Lipa played shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

The star shared the tour announcement on Instagram, writing, “WELL I'LL BE HAULING ASS FOR THE FORESEEABLE AND I CAN'T WAIT TO BRING THIS SHOW TO YOU !!”

General ticket sales begin at 1 pm on Friday, September 20, at DuaLipa.com.