Dua Lipa Bringing Radical Optimism World Tour To Aus

Pop star Dua Lipa has announced dates for her upcoming Radical Optimism world tour, which will kick off in Melbourne next year.

The Houdini singer will kick off her Radical Optimism world tour at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on March 20 next year, before heading to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on March 26. 

While just two Australian cities are on the bill so far, the poster teases more dates will be announced, and with just three down under shows across two weeks, there is plenty of room for extra shows to be added to the Aussie leg of the tour. 

During her 2022 Australian tour, Dua Lipa played shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

The star shared the tour announcement on Instagram, writing, “WELL I'LL BE HAULING ASS FOR THE FORESEEABLE AND I CAN'T WAIT TO BRING THIS SHOW TO YOU !!”

General ticket sales begin at 1 pm on Friday, September 20, at DuaLipa.com.

 
Dick Van Dyke says he is still "looking for work" as he approaches his 99th birthday.
British actress Kate Winslet says "life is too short" to worry about physical appearance after she was allegedly told to sit up to hide "belly rolls" on the set of her latest film.
A TikTok etiquette expert reckons it's bad manners for customers to stack dishes and take over someone else's job.
Cody Simpson has announced he will be performing the national anthem at the 2024 AFL Grand Final.
Millions of Aussie clerical workers could get more work-from-home rights following a Fair Work Commission hearing.