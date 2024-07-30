Dr Norman Swan Says Consistency, Predictability, Routine Are The Most Important Thing For Kids

Dr Norman Swan became a household name with his podcast, ‘Coronacast’, which hit around 2.6 million downloads a month during the peak of the pandemic.

Taking a no-nonsense approach towards educating Aussies on the virus, and encouraging them to follow the health advice.

But COVID isn’t Dr Swan’s only jam; he’s spent more than three decades demystifying medical research through journalism and has a background in paediatrics.

Now he’s putting those skills together in a new book, ‘So You Want To Know What’s Good For Your Kids?’ a guide for parents of newborns, all the way up to 10 years old.

Dr Norman Swan told The Project “What's good for your kids is consistency, predictability, routine. It's boring, but that's what works.”

Dr Swan said that he was able to reflect on his parenting while writing the book, saying “Could I have spent more time at home with the kids? And the answer is always yes.”

When it comes to the most important advice parents can take away from his book, Dr Swan says it is eating, and never having a food fight with your kids.

“You've got to present broccoli 20 times to a child before they eat it. If you fight about it, you'll never win the fight,” Dr Swan said. “Be patient, go with the flow and eventually they'll get it.”