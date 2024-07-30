The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Dr Norman Swan Says Consistency, Predictability, Routine Are The Most Important Thing For Kids

Dr Norman Swan Says Consistency, Predictability, Routine Are The Most Important Thing For Kids

You probably know him as the COVID guru who guided us through some terrifying times.

Dr Norman Swan became a household name with his podcast, ‘Coronacast’, which hit around 2.6 million downloads a month during the peak of the pandemic.

Taking a no-nonsense approach towards educating Aussies on the virus, and encouraging them to follow the health advice. 

But COVID isn’t Dr Swan’s only jam; he’s spent more than three decades demystifying medical research through journalism and has a background in paediatrics.

Now he’s putting those skills together in a new book, ‘So You Want To Know What’s Good For Your Kids?’ a guide for parents of newborns, all the way up to 10 years old.

Dr Norman Swan told The Project “What's good for your kids is consistency, predictability, routine. It's boring, but that's what works.”

Dr Swan said that he was able to reflect on his parenting while writing the book, saying “Could I have spent more time at home with the kids? And the answer is always yes.”

When it comes to the most important advice parents can take away from his book, Dr Swan says it is eating, and never having a food fight with your kids. 

“You've got to present broccoli 20 times to a child before they eat it. If you fight about it, you'll never win the fight,” Dr Swan said. “Be patient, go with the flow and eventually they'll get it.”

Rex Airlines Stops Taking Bookings On Certain Routes Amid Administration Predictions
NEXT STORY

Rex Airlines Stops Taking Bookings On Certain Routes Amid Administration Predictions

Advertisement

Related Articles

Rex Airlines Stops Taking Bookings On Certain Routes Amid Administration Predictions

Rex Airlines Stops Taking Bookings On Certain Routes Amid Administration Predictions

Rex Airlines' expansion into major city routes has been questioned by the prime minister as concerns mount about the company's fate.
Gold Cost High-Rise Apartment Owners Hit With 'View Tax'

Gold Cost High-Rise Apartment Owners Hit With 'View Tax'

The Gold Coast city council has come under fire for hitting high-rise apartment owners with a huge rate hike, with those above the 40th floor facing an increase of up to 50 per cent.
Retirees Travel From Florida To Poland To See The Eras Tour

Retirees Travel From Florida To Poland To See The Eras Tour

Eight Swifties are travelling all the way from their retirement home in Florida to Warsaw, Poland to see The Eras Tour.
USA's Favourite 'Nerd' Just Stole The Show At The Gymnastics And It Was Glorious

USA's Favourite 'Nerd' Just Stole The Show At The Gymnastics And It Was Glorious

An unsuspecting gymnast has been labelled the USA's favourite 'nerd' after his one and only apparatus clinched Team USA the bronze medal in the men's team final.
NSW & Queensland On Alert For Record Low Temperatures With Sub-Zero Already Recorded In Some Areas

NSW & Queensland On Alert For Record Low Temperatures With Sub-Zero Already Recorded In Some Areas

For those living in NSW and Queensland, it was a very chilly start to the morning, with sub-zero temperatures recorded in some areas.