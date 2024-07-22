Donald Trump Brands Joe Biden The 'Worst President' After Democrat Pulls Out Of Race

Within an hour, he'd posted online that all those around Biden, "including his doctor and the media, knew he wasn't capable of being president".

Trump also claimed that "crooked Joe Biden was the worst President by far, in the history of the nation".

Political journalist Steve Clemons told The Project that Trump would be feeling the loss of running against Biden.

“He’s got a loss that his election play-mate is not coming out to play,” Clemons said. “They were excited about running against Joe Biden.”

When it comes to Kamala Harris’ campaign, Clemons said she’ll have to overcome her limited record as Vice President.

“I think, for many Americans, Kamala Harris looks like someone who had the job but didn't do much with it,” Clemons explained.

“I don't think there are many people that see any of the roles or tasks that Kamala Harris had turned into anything that any Americans know about,” Clemons said, adding she is “a blank slate” for a lot of voters.

“I think that creates an opportunity for Trump. He will say, ‘what did she do when she was there?’” Clemons said.

“There's not much of a record for Kamala Harris as VP.”