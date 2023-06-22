Domino’s Is Using A Jet Pack To Deliver Pizza to Revellers At Glastonbury

The pizza chain teamed up with jet suit company Gravity Industries to create the special delivery mobile.

The jet pack and its driver have been delivering pizza to revellers at the festival.

Onlookers were stunned at watching the jet pack fly over the fields to the campground from the Domino’s store nearby.

“Seeing a jet suit thing fly over Glasto was wild,” festival-goer Natalie Dixon told The Independent.

“I’ve never seen a jet suit, let alone one delivering pizzas.

“I can’t wait to see one land on my doorstep in the future.”

Sam Wilson from Domino’s said the store realised it was “impossible” to “serve slices inside the festival”, so they took “inspiration from this year’s headliner.

“Every year, we see huge numbers of random requests from festival goers trying to sneak pizza into the party,” he said.

“So, this year, we wanted to take a giant step towards and trial our very own rocket man service to help hungry campers get a slice of sky-high satisfaction in the future.“

