Doctor Warns Kissing a Bearded Man Could Lead To A Bacterial Infection

Beards - you either love them or hate them. You might be keen on the big, waxed hipster beard, or maybe you hate the idea of a filthy old biker beard.

But one thing everyone can agree on is that beards make kissing difficult.

They tickle the nose, scratch the chin and if the gentleman doesn't care for them properly, they can have a horrible smell – the last thing you want when going in for the snog.

Well, now there might be another reason to avoid a fuzzy pash with your hirsute partner: skin infections.

Self-proclaimed TikTok 'Derm Doctor' Dr. Muneeb Shah shared a video on his account detailing the dangers of smooching your bristly boyfriend.

Dr Shah responded to a video of a woman who suffered some serious ‘pash rash’ after canoodling with a whiskered chap, sporting a bright red painful looking chin.

The doctor explained that if the beard is not clean, it can be home to harmful bacteria, which will rub onto your face, causing small cuts.

The small cuts can then lead to infections, such as impetigo.

So, blokes, clean your beards, and ladies, if you do kiss a bearded man, maybe wear a face mask for protection.