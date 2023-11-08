The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Doctor Warns Kissing a Bearded Man Could Lead To A Bacterial Infection

Doctor Warns Kissing a Bearded Man Could Lead To A Bacterial Infection

A doctor is warning that kissing a man with dirty facial hair could put you at risk of bacterial infections.

Beards - you either love them or hate them. You might be keen on the big, waxed hipster beard, or maybe you hate the idea of a filthy old biker beard. 

But one thing everyone can agree on is that beards make kissing difficult. 

They tickle the nose, scratch the chin and if the gentleman doesn't care for them properly, they can have a horrible smell – the last thing you want when going in for the snog. 

Well, now there might be another reason to avoid a fuzzy pash with your hirsute partner: skin infections. 

Self-proclaimed TikTok 'Derm Doctor' Dr. Muneeb Shah shared a video on his account detailing the dangers of smooching your bristly boyfriend. 

Dr Shah responded to a video of a woman who suffered some serious ‘pash rash’ after canoodling with a whiskered chap, sporting a bright red painful looking chin. 

The doctor explained that if the beard is not clean, it can be home to harmful bacteria, which will rub onto your face, causing small cuts.

The small cuts can then lead to infections, such as impetigo.

So, blokes, clean your beards, and ladies, if you do kiss a bearded man, maybe wear a face mask for protection. 

@dermdoctor PSA: clean your beards @Rylee Kriete #dermdoctor #impetigo ♬ original sound - DermDoctor | Dr. Shah
Family Welcomes Baby Born At Whopping 14 Pounds (6KG)
NEXT STORY

Family Welcomes Baby Born At Whopping 14 Pounds (6KG)

Advertisement

Related Articles

Family Welcomes Baby Born At Whopping 14 Pounds (6KG)

Family Welcomes Baby Born At Whopping 14 Pounds (6KG)

A family in Canada has returned home with their newborn son, who was born via caesarean section in Ontario last month and weighed in at 14 pounds and 8 ounces.
Florida Python Hunters Bag Themselves A Burmese Behemoth

Florida Python Hunters Bag Themselves A Burmese Behemoth

Five crazy-brave snake catchers in Florida have joined forces to bring down a truly ssss-eismic Burmese python, weighing in at almost 90 kilograms and measuring over 5 metres long.
Aussie Slams People For The 'Psychopathic' Way They Make Two Minute Noodles

Aussie Slams People For The 'Psychopathic' Way They Make Two Minute Noodles

An Aussie woman has sparked debate after calling people out on the way they eat two-minute noodles.
There Are Now Just 100 Days Until Taylor Swift Arrives In Australia

There Are Now Just 100 Days Until Taylor Swift Arrives In Australia

The countdown is on for diehard Swifties, with pop superstar Taylor Swift set to launch the Australian leg of her Eras tour in just 100 days time.
Qantas Faces Court After Watchdog Accusations It Sold Tickets To Cancelled Flights

Qantas Faces Court After Watchdog Accusations It Sold Tickets To Cancelled Flights

Qantas has faced its first hearing in court after the consumer watchdog accused the airline of selling tickets to customers for cancelled flights.