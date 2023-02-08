The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Disney+ Forced To Remove Episode Of 'The Simpsons' That References 'Forced Labour Camps'

Disney+ Forced To Remove Episode Of 'The Simpsons' That References 'Forced Labour Camps'

Disney+ has removed an episode of The Simpsons from its streaming service in Hong Kong, as it references ‘forced labour camps’ in China.

The episode, called ‘One Angry Lisa, includes a scene where Marge Simpson is taking a virtual cycling class through China’s Great Wall, where the instructor tells riders to ‘behold the wonders of China. Bitcoin mines, forced labour camps where children make smartphones.’’

China has faced allegations of human rights abuses and forced labour against residents in Uyghur, including at mass detention centres in the Xinjiang province. The Chinese government denies the allegations.

It’s the second time Disney+ has been forced to remove an episode from the platform, with another episode that satirised the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre also pulled.

Gina Rinehart To Give Away $4.1 Million In Prizes To Staff Ahead Of Birthday Celebrations.
NEXT STORY

Gina Rinehart To Give Away $4.1 Million In Prizes To Staff Ahead Of Birthday Celebrations.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Gina Rinehart To Give Away $4.1 Million In Prizes To Staff Ahead Of Birthday Celebrations.

Gina Rinehart To Give Away $4.1 Million In Prizes To Staff Ahead Of Birthday Celebrations.

Gina, where do we sign up?
School Drop Off Has Been Found To Be Parents Most Stressful Time of The Day

School Drop Off Has Been Found To Be Parents Most Stressful Time of The Day

Getting the kids to school has just been backed by scientists as the most stressful time of the day. See kids, losing one shoe every single morning is scientifically taking its toll.
New Zealand Pilot Taken Hostage By Pro-Independence Group In Indonesia's Papua Region

New Zealand Pilot Taken Hostage By Pro-Independence Group In Indonesia's Papua Region

A New Zealand pilot has been taken hostage by separatist fighters in Indonesia's Papua region, a pro-independence group says.
Britain Unveils First Stamp Featuring King Charles III, Will Head Into Circulation In April

Britain Unveils First Stamp Featuring King Charles III, Will Head Into Circulation In April

New 'everyday' stamps featuring the image of King Charles have been revealed for the first time, the latest item in Britain to get a makeover following the death of Queen Elizabeth.
Fleetwood Mac 'Done' Following Death Of Christine McVie, According To Mick Fleetwood

Fleetwood Mac 'Done' Following Death Of Christine McVie, According To Mick Fleetwood

Fleetwood Mac member Mick Fleetwood has said that he thinks the band is ‘done’ following the death of Christine McVie in November.