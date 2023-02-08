Disney+ Forced To Remove Episode Of 'The Simpsons' That References 'Forced Labour Camps'

The episode, called ‘One Angry Lisa, includes a scene where Marge Simpson is taking a virtual cycling class through China’s Great Wall, where the instructor tells riders to ‘behold the wonders of China. Bitcoin mines, forced labour camps where children make smartphones.’’

China has faced allegations of human rights abuses and forced labour against residents in Uyghur, including at mass detention centres in the Xinjiang province. The Chinese government denies the allegations.

It’s the second time Disney+ has been forced to remove an episode from the platform, with another episode that satirised the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre also pulled.