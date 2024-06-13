The Project

Denmark Recalls Popular Korean Instant Noodles For Being Too Spicy

Denmark has recalled several popular Korean ramen noodle products, claiming they have dangerous levels of capsaicin and pose a risk of “acute poisoning.”

The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration said in a statement on Tuesday that three products from the range, Buldak 3x Spicy Hot Chicken, 2x Spicy Hot Chicken, and Hot Chicken Stew, contain an overly high dose of capsaicin.

Capsaicin is the active component of chilli peppers that causes the burning sensation. 

"The noodle dishes marketed as extremely strong must no longer be sold because consumers and especially children risk acute poisoning," the agency said in a statement.

"The capsaicin content is so high that it can pose a health hazard," the statement added.

Eating a bowl of the spicy ramen noodles has become a popular social media challenge among Danish youth. 

The food and safety agency told the public if they had purchased the noodles, to return or dispose of the product. 

The instant ramen products come from South Korean company Samyang, and are widely popular overseas, with the company’s operating profit hitting a record high of over $110 million in 2023.

