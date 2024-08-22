The Project

Dad Picks Up Wrong Dog From Doggy Daycare

A daughter was left shocked after her dog picked up the wrong dog from daycare.

Leigh Terrell took to TikTok to share how she realised her dad had picked up the wrong pup.

"This is what happens when you let a man pick up your dog from daycare," the TikTok post was captioned.

Terrell’s dad had sent a picture of a small, grey dog, to which she replied, “Let me see his face haha that doesn’t look like him.”

“Make sure you got the right dog,” the text read.

The following picture shows an adorable dog, to which Terrell quickly replies, “That is not my dog.”

“That is not Archie, you need to go back and switch him out.”

Terrell’s dad did go back and get the right dog.

The video garnered over 4.1 million views and people rushed to the comments to share their disbelief.

"The way the first dog is looking out the window for his real dad, too," one user wrote.

"I'm imagining the first dog thinking 'my name is NOT Archie' as your dad tries to get his attention for a pic lmao,” another wrote.

