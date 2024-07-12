Couple Slammed After Wedding RSVP Requires Guest’s Bank Card Details

One invitee took to Mumsnet to ask the internet what they thought of the strange request.

"Am I being unreasonable to find this really odd? Are we totally out of touch with current wedding invitation protocols, or is this a thing now?" she asked.

Once she had scanned the QR code, she was taken to the wedding website, where she was prompted to fill out a form asking for the usual details such as her name, email, address, and dietaries, and then things took a strange turn.

"The second page of the form asks us to enter our bank card details, and we can’t move on without doing this, so we can’t say if we’re attending, see a wedding list, give menu choices, etc.," she explained.

"This feels like a really odd thing to ask of your wedding guests, but I'm happy to be told we’re just really out of touch!"

Internet users assured the guest that she wasn’t out of touch and that requesting her debit card details was in fact bizarre.

"I’m confused. Why do they need your… card details? I’ve never heard of this before," said one user.

"Yes, that sounds insane," another added, "Not a chance in hell I’d give mine."

Others were just confused as to why you would request this information in the first place.

"Are they getting your bank details to buy their own wedding presents? Do you have to pay for your own meal? Nothing would surprise me with the madness of modern weddings" one user asked.

Perhaps it’s not as strange as it seems though, with one commenter giving them the benefit of the doubt, suggesting that perhaps it was just an error. "This sounds like they have messed up whatever online service they are using. I would just let them know," they said.

This was debunked in a follow-up post from the original poster, who said, “It isn’t a mistake; guests do have to input card details in order to accept/decline invitations, give menu choices, etc.”

In response to this, commenters said she should decline the invite. "This is bonkers; just send a nice card saying you can't make it."