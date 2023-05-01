The Project

Coober Pedy To Become Mars For New U.S. Reality Series

The Opal capital will play host to the new U.S. reality series ‘Stars On Mars’, where celebrities will simulate living in a Mars colony.

The red sands of Coober Pedy will be turned into the red sands of Mars after it was announced the Opal capital would play host to a new celebrity reality T.V. show.

Hosted by William Shatner, the new show, ‘Stars on Mars’, will feature famous contestants living in a space station and competing in tasks, and is said to be similar to ‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here’.

Eureka Productions co-CEO Chris Culvenor created the format for Stars on Mars, which is said to be the most extensive unscripted series to be shot in South Australia.

“We’re thrilled to bring the production of Stars on Mars to Australia, providing hundreds of jobs within the Australian entertainment industry while also showcasing Coober Pedy,” Culvenor said in a statement.

“This unique and stunning location offers the ideal setting to recreate the surface of Mars, and we are excited to film the U.S. version of Stars on Mars here for FOX.”

It’s currently unknown what celebrities will be partaking in the show, with many contestants having arrived with their faces covered by masks and hoodies.

Jimmy Barnes has paid tribute to celebrity chef and MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo, who died aged 46.
