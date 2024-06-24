Cold Snap To Continue To Sweep Large Parts Of Australia

Much-needed rain will arrive across southern parts of Australia this week, with parts of Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania receiving the rain.

Sydney is set to skip the rain and enjoy some dry, sunny weather.

Meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology Dean Narramore told news.com.au: “We’ll see showers clear the New South Wales coast as high pressure brings dry, sunny weather to eastern Australia.

“Further west, a developing low-pressure system in the Bite will bring showers and gusty winds to the south coast of WA and southern parts of SA.

“On Tuesday, we’ll see showers and gusty winds spread across much across Tasmania, Victoria and southern South Australia with heavy falls possible about the Mt Lofty Ranges,” he said.

Melbourne is set to shiver through cold temperatures with the mercury not rising above 14 degrees.

The last time temperatures in Melbourne rose above 15 degrees was on June 11 when it was 16.8 degrees.