Coin Collector's Dreams Come True As Rare $2 Coins Become Worth $550 Following The Queen’s Death

Have you kept any of these $2 coins in your possession? If so, they could be worth a pretty penny as the low-mintage coins have skyrocketed in value up to $550.

Aussie coin collectors are gushing over the huge price jump of two rare $2 coins following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Leading Australian coin expert Joel Kandiah revealed two coins, in particular, have shot up in value following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Kandiah is a Perth-based teacher with a side hustle for coin collecting.

His hobby has led him to amass a huge following on TikTok and Instagram with his account, The History of Money.

In a recent video, he revealed the 2012 Red Poppy coin and the 2013 Purple Coronation coin were now fetching a combined price of up to $550.

He said the increase in demand for these rare $2 coins is all due to the Queen’s passing.

“The market has been hot for these two $2 coins, which are the lowest minted coloured $2 coins in Australian history,” Mr Kandiah explained in the video.

“The 2012 Red Poppy has a small mintage of 503,000, and because of that, they are selling for between $150 and $370.”

“The coin collecting market is absolutely crazy right now.”

If the coins are in mint condition, they could fetch an even higher price.

A search on eBay shows a number of Red Poppy coins selling in recent days for between $390 and $434.

For those who are in possession of one of these sought-after coins, Mr Kandiah warned them not to clean the coin as it would reduce its value, “especially if chemicals are used”.

https://www.tiktok.com/@thehistoryofmoney/video/7144637090792344834?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1 

