Chet Hanks’ Hilarious Attempt To Get Dad Tom Hanks To Understand Ongoing Rap Feud

Chet Hanks shared a hilarious text message exchange between him and his father Tom Hanks after the Oscar-winning actor was trying to wrap his head around the ongoing beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

It would be safe to say that Tom Hanks and his son Chet could not be more different. Although Chet has become a working actor (like his dad), starring in HBO shows Empire and Shameless, his aesthetic is a stark contrast to his wholesome, knit-wearing father.

Chet, who has dabbled in rap and reggae music, was asked by his Oscar-winning dad Tom Hanks to explain the current beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

“Big Main, can you explain the Drake/Kendrick Lamar feud to me?” Tom, who is saved in Chet’s phone as ‘Pops’, writes in the text.

Chet then sends an essay-length text breaking down how the feud began between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

“Yeah, so Drake and this other due J Cole have been saying they, along with Kendrick, are the big three in rap. Then Kendrick put out a song saying, ‘f**k the big three, it is just big me,’ initiating the beef,” the explanation began.

Chet details how the feud started with superficial digs at one another before Kendrick Lamar hit out at Drake, rapping about how he is a bad dad, amongst some more serious allegations.

“Holy Cow! Those are fighting words. Are people taking sides? Who’s winning?” Tom Hanks replied.

“Did you not read what I said?” Chet asked with laughing emojis.

Social media users found Tom Hanks’ attempt to speak his son’s language adorable.

“Tom Hanks calling Chet Big Main tells me that Tom loves and accepts his ridiculous son for who he is,” one X user wrote.

“Tom Hanks earnestly attempting to engage with his weird son is actually incredible. Like he didn’t read all that but said, “holy cow,” another wrote.

