Chef Uses A Hand Tattoo To Measure Ingredients

A chef has divided public opinion by not using measuring utensils.

A chef on TikTok has divided public opinion after getting a tattoo on his hand to help him measure his ingredients.

A chef hasn't been this divisive since Gordon Ramsay placed two slices of bread on either side of his apprentice's head and called her "an idiot sandwich".

Chef Bryce published the video on his TikTok account @Foodom, where he explains how his functional tattoo works.

It contains two rings- one to measure tablespoons and one to measure teaspoons. It honestly sounds like he doesn't like doing dishes, which feels like a recipe for disaster (pun intended!) for someone who's exclusively using their hands.

To prove his sceptics wrong, he posted a follow-up video to demonstrate how it all works. He placed salt in his hand to measure out a tablespoon and then poured it into an actual tablespoon to prove the accuracy of his approach.

Although, on closer inspection, the salt contents don't reach the spoon's rim. Hmmm, a little bit misleading.

It's almost as misleading as someone calling themselves a chef when they can't measure things correctly. Maybe he should've stuck to regular chef ink work like a koi fish, yin-yang symbol, or tear-drop tattoos.

And when it comes to litres, he doesn't need a tattoo. Apparently, his mouth is the perfect one-litre receptacle.

Cheeky Grandmother Gives Out Ouija Boards At Her Funeral

