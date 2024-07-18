The Project

Celebrity Chef Paul Hollywood Ends Debate Saying Bread Does Not Belong In The Fridge

Celebrity chef Paul Hollywood, who's known in the UK as the King of Bread, has made the final call and said keeping bread in the fridge is a big no-no.

“If you store bread in the fridge, it will stale 3 times quicker, because you're drawing all the moisture out of the loaf. To be honest, I just put it in a brown bag and leave it on the side.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@theofficialpaulhollywood/video/7390384068438854945

Many people were not convinced by Hollywood’s claim.

"I say you're wrong," one wrote, while another added, "I keep mine in a sealed bag in the fridge - it keeps much better in rather than out."

"I left bread in the fridge for a week past its date and it was still fine,” another said.

"It seems to mould quickly when I leave it out," a third wrote, while another added, "I don’t agree! We keep our bread in the fridge it lasts so much longer.”

Other people offered their suggestions on how to keep bread fresher for longer.

"The best thing is a beeswax wrap," one person wrote. "I use it for my sourdough and it lasts so much longer!"

"I have a 1960s breadbox," another added, while another person just said, “Freezer.”

