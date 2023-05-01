The Project

Celebrity Chef And MasterChef Judge Jock Zonfrillo Dies Aged 46

Celebrity chef and much-loved judge on MasterChef Australia, Jock Zonfrillo has died aged 46.

In a statement, Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia said they “are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family”.

Zonfrillo passed away in Melbourne on Sunday.

“Jock was known to Australians as a chef, best-selling author, philanthropist and MasterChef judge, but he will be best remembered as a loving father, husband, brother and son,” the statement said.

“Determined and talented and with plenty of grit, Jock was born in Glasgow to an Italian father and a Scottish mother, which meant his formative years were heavily influenced by two strong cultures, and it was his obsession with food and desire for a new pushbike that at just 12 years old fuelled Jock to knock on kitchen doors looking for a job.”

“Jock’s charisma, wicked sense of humour, generosity, passion and love for food and his family cannot be measured. He will be greatly missed.”

A statement from Zonfrillo’s family said their hearts are “shattered”.

“So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky,” they said.

“We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend.”

He is survived by his wife Lauren Fried and his four children.

