Car Fanatics Spot ‘Temu Lambo’ On Marketplace

A Facebook Marketplace listing posted by a user only known as “Bob” shows a stunning yellow car that appears to be a Lamborghini for US$ 65,000 (AU$ 96,700), but not all is as it seems.

Car enthusiasts were quick to point out that the car had strange proportions.

Photos of the car’s dashboard were easily identifiable to car lovers, with the dashboard and dials of Holden’s last Monaro coupes.

The steering wheel on the left side suggested that it is one of the Holden Monaros sold in America as a Pontiac GTO.

The extensive work done to the car’s vista was found to be impressive to some and horrible to others, with the car being described as a “Crapventador”, “Aventador Temu Edition”, “Aventadon’t”, and “Aventadurrrr.”

“I’ve seen some bad kits but this is up there with the worst,” one person wrote.

“Imagine how good it would have been if the person who made it had actually seen a Lamborghini first!” said another.