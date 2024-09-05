The Project

Car Fanatics Spot ‘Temu Lambo’ On Marketplace

Aussie car fanatics have solved the mystery behind a “Temu” Lamborghini posted on Facebook Marketplace.

A Facebook Marketplace listing posted by a user only known as “Bob” shows a stunning yellow car that appears to be a Lamborghini for US$ 65,000 (AU$ 96,700), but not all is as it seems.

Car enthusiasts were quick to point out that the car had strange proportions.

Photos of the car’s dashboard were easily identifiable to car lovers, with the dashboard and dials of Holden’s last Monaro coupes.

The steering wheel on the left side suggested that it is one of the Holden Monaros sold in America as a Pontiac GTO.

The extensive work done to the car’s vista was found to be impressive to some and horrible to others, with the car being described as a “Crapventador”, “Aventador Temu Edition”, “Aventadon’t”, and “Aventadurrrr.”

“I’ve seen some bad kits but this is up there with the worst,” one person wrote.

“Imagine how good it would have been if the person who made it had actually seen a Lamborghini first!” said another.

Alexa Leary Breaks World Record At The Paralympic Games

Alexa Leary Breaks World Record At The Paralympic Games

Australian swim star Alexa Leary won another Paralympic gold medal and fulfilled a prophecy set out by a fortune teller three years ago.
World Toe Wrestling Championships To Begin In The UK

World Toe Wrestling Championships To Begin In The UK

The 50th annual World Toe Wrestling Championships is about to be held in Derbyshire, UK.
Animated Twilight TV Series ‘Midnight Sun’ Is Coming To Netflix

Animated Twilight TV Series ‘Midnight Sun’ Is Coming To Netflix

Whether you’re Team Edward or Team Jacob, one thing is certain, an animated adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's Twilight spinoff Midnight Sun is officially in development at Netflix.
Hugh Jackman Shares Ripped Shirtless Selfie, Accompanied By Humble Voice Note

Hugh Jackman Shares Ripped Shirtless Selfie, Accompanied By Humble Voice Note

Hugh Jackman has taken to Instagram to show off his Wolverine body with a shirtless selfie, accompanied by a voice note humbly thanking his team for helping him get into shape.
Nearly 1 In 10 Parents Have Baby Name Regret

Nearly 1 In 10 Parents Have Baby Name Regret

Baby name regret is more common than you think, with nearly one in 10 parents saying they wish they had chosen a different name for their child.