Car Driven Into Pool At Top Melbourne Private School

An elderly man has crashed his SUV into the pool of an elite Melbourne private school, after reversing through the doors of the aquatic centre on Friday morning.

Staff at Haileybury College’s Keysborough campus have been applauded for their quick thinking, helping the driver out of the water uninjured. 

The 80-year-old man drove through bollards and a door, before plunging his car into the water. 

Fire Rescue Commander Julian Bisbal said it was thanks to the quick thinking of the two staff members that nobody was seriously injured.

“They even had the presence of mind to check underneath the vehicle to make sure that just in case there was someone hit or struck by the vehicle, that they weren’t dragged underneath and sitting underwater which thankfully was not the case,” he said. 

The pool will need to be drained before the car can be removed and towed away, as well as cleared of other glass and debris. 

