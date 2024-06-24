The Project

Calls For Aussies To Get Five Weeks Of Leave

There are calls for Aussie workers to get more leave, with new a proposal pushing for five weeks of annual leave.

Aussies love their holidays. We will never miss a public holiday, or worry about chucking a sickie when we’re not actually sick, but just playing pickle ball. But compared to the rest of the world, we don’t get that many holidays. 

According to the World Population Review, Australia only gets about 30 days total paid leave, which isn’t much compared to countries like Iran with 54 days and Burkina Faso with 45.

Well according to the Sydney Morning Herald, there are calls for that to change, with a proposal by the Shop Distributive and Allied Employees Association pushing for annual leave to be expanded from four weeks to five.

Annual leave was last increased from three weeks to four back in 1974, when I assume people needed more time to iron their flares.

It’s hoped that this extra week of paid time off could help prevent burnout in workers.

So fingers crossed it gains momentum, I would love an extra week to work on my pickleball swing.

