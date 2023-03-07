British Woman Living In Sydney Offers $50 For Someone To Remove A Giant Huntsman Spider From Her House

“Is anyone good with spiders? Will happily pay someone $50 to get this spider out [of] my apartment in Coogee,” she posted in a local expat page on Facebook.

However, more than the cash was needed to entice some to remove the enormous arachnid, with some saying that not even hundred of dollars would be enough to undertake the task.

“Just burn the house down,” one user commented.

“Maybe it’s time to move country.”

“I wouldn’t remove it for anyone. Had one in my bedroom a few weeks ago. Unfortunately, I was on my own. I sat in my bed watching it and thinking about what to do at midnight. Well, I raced and for the vacuum cleaner and sucked it in and put the vacuum in the garden overnight after I emptied half a can of spray on it.”

Some thought the woman was overreacting.

“That’s a huntsman. It won’t hurt you, and they kill mosquitoes. I suggest a vacuum cleaner,” one person suggested.

“Don’t hurt them. Just get a pint glass and a bit of cardboard and trap it then put it out the door.”

Last year, a woman in West Yorkshire called the police to have a spider removed from her home.

The woman told police that she had phoned them as a last resort after “trying everything”, the Mirror reported.

“I need someone to come and get this spider out of my house. It’s absolutely massive, and I’m not even joking!”

The operator shut down the request, “Unfortunately, the police wouldn’t be able to come and get a spider out of your house.”

This prompted the West Yorkshire Police to put out an announcement urging people not to call emergency services unless it is a “life or death emergency”.