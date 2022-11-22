British Angler Catches World's Largest Goldfish And It's A Biggie

An angler named Andy Hackett has caught one of the world's largest fish in a French lake, and we can only presume that this thing is a threat to the natural order of the world.

The goldfish, which has been named Carrot because of its colour, weighs 30kg.

To put that into context, it would generate about 100 fish bites at your local fish and chippery.

It's pretty rare to see a goldfish that big, usually because they're small little things that you normally see floating around a bowl in the waiting room of your local dental clinic, staring at you wide-eyed, with no recollection of what happened three seconds ago. It sounds like a pretty good life, actually.

But this big boy lives in Bluewater Lakes in the region of Champagne, France. Of course, that region is famous for producing champagne, but now it's even more famous for producing this goddamn humungous fish.

Carrot was first introduced to the lake 20 years ago and, over time, has really packed on the pounds, presumably gobbling up algae, bugs and quite a few Happy Meals over the decades.

The fishery manager, Jason Cowler, told The Daily Mail: "We put Carrot in about 20 years ago as something different for the customers to fish for. ''

''Since then, it has grown and grown but it doesn't often come out. She is very elusive."

That's pretty impressive because it's hard to be elusive when you are quite literally a big fish in a small pond.

42-year-old Hackett, who managed to reel in Carrot after a 25-minute struggle, was pretty chuffed with the haul.

"I always knew the Carrot was in there but never thought I would catch it," he said.

"I knew it was a big fish when it took my bait and went offside to side and up and down with it.

"Then it came to the surface 30 or 40 yards out, and I saw that it was orange. It was brilliant to catch it, but it was also sheer luck."

So, what do you do with a goldfish that big? You can't exactly keep it as a pet. They simply do not make fish bowls that large. Also, when it does inevitably die, how do you dispose of a fish that big?

It's not the kind of thing you can flush down the toilet and replace before your kid gets home from school so that you can avoid having a deep, awkward conversation about death with a seven-year-old.

The answer is you give it a little kiss like you're Rex Hunt, and you throw it back in the lake, hopefully without hurting your back.

At the moment, Carrot is thought to be the second largest of its type to ever be caught.

So perhaps in a couple of years from now, Carrot will put on a few more kilograms and then Hackett can return to go for the record.