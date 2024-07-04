The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Bridgerton Casting Director Says She Gets Sent Sexy Videos By Acting Hopefuls

Bridgerton Casting Director Says She Gets Sent Sexy Videos By Acting Hopefuls

The casting director for Bridgerton has admitted her inbox is now full of “the most unbelievable videos” of hopefuls wanting to be cast on the hit Netflix series.

Speaking to the “Should I Delete That?” podcast, Kelly Valentine Hendry said about “90 per cent” of the messages she receives are from people hoping to get on the show.

Many of those are hoping to be cast as (SPOILER) Sophie Beckett, the love interest of second son Benedict Bridgerton, even though the plot for season 4 has yet to be confirmed.

But the types of “unsolicited” videos being sent in as audition tapes have raised a few eyebrows.

“It’s sex, basically. It’s not actual sex, but it’s quite punchy. It’s not nudey pictures, but not far off,” Hendry said.

Hendry also touched on the commentary on season 3 lead Nicola Coughlan’s body, saying ideally the world could “get to a place where that’s not discussed”.

“It annoys me on her behalf that the questions that are heading towards her about her body shape, she’s a beautiful, sexy woman,” she said.

Image: Netflix

Flight Forced To Make Emergency Landing After Passengers Served Spoiled Food
NEXT STORY

Flight Forced To Make Emergency Landing After Passengers Served Spoiled Food

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Flight Forced To Make Emergency Landing After Passengers Served Spoiled Food

    Flight Forced To Make Emergency Landing After Passengers Served Spoiled Food

    Passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight that forced an emergency landing in New York City allegedly fell sick after eating food that was contaminated with mould.
    President Joe Biden Adamant He Will Run In The Election

    President Joe Biden Adamant He Will Run In The Election

    A defiant US President Joe Biden has vowed to keep running for re-election, rejecting growing pressure from Democrats to withdraw after a disastrous debate performance raised questions about his fitness for office.
    Jason Mraz Begged Friends To Stop Voting For Him To Win TV Competition So He Could See His Cat

    Jason Mraz Begged Friends To Stop Voting For Him To Win TV Competition So He Could See His Cat

    Jason Mraz revealed that he asked his friends to stop voting for him on the US iteration of Dancing With the Stars so he could return home to his cat.
    Independent MP Calls For Soft Drink Tax And Crack Down On Advertising To Children

    Independent MP Calls For Soft Drink Tax And Crack Down On Advertising To Children

    Independent MP Dr Sophie Scamps is urging the government to bring in a tax on sugary drinks and limit the advertising of unhealthy food to children.
    Young People Have Become Sadder And Lonelier Since The Rise Of Social Media

    Young People Have Become Sadder And Lonelier Since The Rise Of Social Media

    Young Australians report worsening mental health since some of the most popular social media platforms entered their lives.