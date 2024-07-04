Bridgerton Casting Director Says She Gets Sent Sexy Videos By Acting Hopefuls

Speaking to the “Should I Delete That?” podcast, Kelly Valentine Hendry said about “90 per cent” of the messages she receives are from people hoping to get on the show.

Many of those are hoping to be cast as (SPOILER) Sophie Beckett, the love interest of second son Benedict Bridgerton, even though the plot for season 4 has yet to be confirmed.

But the types of “unsolicited” videos being sent in as audition tapes have raised a few eyebrows.

“It’s sex, basically. It’s not actual sex, but it’s quite punchy. It’s not nudey pictures, but not far off,” Hendry said.

Hendry also touched on the commentary on season 3 lead Nicola Coughlan’s body, saying ideally the world could “get to a place where that’s not discussed”.

“It annoys me on her behalf that the questions that are heading towards her about her body shape, she’s a beautiful, sexy woman,” she said.

Image: Netflix