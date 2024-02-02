The Project

Bride Asks Whether It's 'Tacky' To Start A GoFundMe Page To Pay For Her Wedding

A bride-to-be has been blasted online after asking if it's 'tacky' to start up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her wedding.

Taking to Facebook to gauge peoples thoughts on the situation, the woman explained that despite her and her fiancé saving as much money as possible, they don't feel like they're getting anywhere. 

'Our wedding is next year but I'm still so stressed that we won't be able to pay for the things that we need let alone actual decorations,' the bride wrote. 

She admitted to feeling 'conflicted' by the idea, questioning whether setting up a GoFundMe page would be considered 'tacky'. Considering the site is a service used for emergency situations, women were quick to join the conversation and let the bride know that her money-saving idea was highly "inappropriate."

'Personally, I find it (tacky). If you want to have a wedding, you have to find it yourself. "If you can't afford all the things you want, then I think you have to decide whether you'd rather go without or postpone it until it's within your budget," said someone.

"I would strongly consider eloping or postponing the wedding date."

One woman said it's "insensitive" because GoFundMe pages are only for emergencies and medical situations. "If you can't afford to have the wedding you want, you really have two choices: postpone until you're in a better financial position, or scale back your plans to fit within your means," she said.

The bride hadn't shared the amount she was hoping to raise for her upcoming nuptials, but many were of the opinion that she should continue to save, rather than rely on the donations of others.

"Get the wedding you can afford, or wait and save," said one commenter online.

