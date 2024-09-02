Brad Fittler Under Fire For Awkward Chat With Jess And Noemie Fox

The Fox sisters were attending the Penrith Panthers game on Friday as guests of honour, and were being interviewed on the sideline by Fittler.

But as the interview started, Fittler said “Just waiting for the Kiss Cam to come on...On me”.

Both women were visibly shocked by the comment, with Jess saying “it’s not happening”, before the interview carried on.

Viewers quickly condemned the comment, with social media users calling it “disgusting” and “gross”.

“That was an absolutely disgusting comment by Brad Fittler when interviewing the Fox sisters. When he commented about the kiss cam, was pure misogyny and disrespectful to these wonderful women. SHAME SHAME SHAME. Be Better,” said one viewer.

“J​​ust seen what happened in the interview that the Fox sisters did with Brad Fittler, & the moment everyone’s talking about. Seriously, why? Why say it? It’s 2024. Everyone has to flat out be better,” said another.

But Channel 9 has issued a statement, defending Fittler’s comment.

“An activation was taking place in the stadium last night with a Kiss cam that was not part of the TV coverage and Brad’s comments related to that activity on the ground," a spokesperson for Nine said.

“Brad’s comments were not directed to the Fox sisters, no malice was intended and no offence was taken.”