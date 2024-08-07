Boxer Imane Khelif 'Doesn't Care' About Controversy After Being Guaranteed Medal In Paris

Hundreds of flag-waving Algerian supporters turned the normally genteel surroundings of Phillippe-Chatrier Court at Roland Garros into a cauldron of noise in support of Khelif, who is at the centre of a gender eligibility row.

Having avoided the huge media scrum after her previous bouts, Khelif broke her silence to maintain: "I don't care what anyone is saying about me with the controversy.

"All that is important to me is that I stay on the level and give my people the performance they deserve. I know I'm a talented person, and this is a gift to all Algerians."

The international storm started after Khelif beat Angela Carini of Italy in just 46 seconds in her opening bout last Thursday, with reports the Algerian boxer was 'male'.

Khelif's father Omar showed local media, BFMTV, his daughter's birth certificate, saying "My child is a girl".

"She was raised as a girl. She is a strong girl,' he said.

"I raised her to work hard and be brave. She has a strong will to work and train."

Khelif and Chinese Taipei featherweight Lin Yu-ting were disqualified by the International Boxing Association (IBA) during last year's World Championships for failing to meet gender eligibility criteria.

However, the Russian-backed IBA, which was expelled by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over financial and corruption concerns, has failed to provide any proof of its findings.

On Monday, an IBA press conference descended into farce as controversial president Umar Kremlev made baseless claims about Lin and Khelif and launched an astonishing tirade against IOC president Thomas Bach.

Khelif and Lin were allowed to return to competition by the IOC, which is effectively administering the Paris 2024 boxing tournament in the IBA's absence.

With AAP.