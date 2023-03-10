The Project

Border Collie With Rare Eye Condition Has Adorable Custom-Made 'Doggles' So He Can Venture Outside Again

3-year-old Scottish border collie, Gus, has been allowed to go on outdoor adventures again after a rare eye condition almost made him blind.

Gus was diagnosed with Pannus after his owner, Chloe, noticed a cloudy pink patch in the corner of his eye.

This condition impacts the eye's cornea and worsens when exposed to sunlight. It is incurable and could lead to blindness if left untreated.

Gus' owner, Chloe, was absolutely devastated by the news and told the Daily Record she "couldn't believe what was happening."

"At first, we thought the mark was a bit of dirt, but when it was still there the following day we took him to the vet.

Chloe then discovered Rex Specs, a company that sells eye protection for pooches.

These goggles were made for dogs with Pannus. And if Chloe hadn't discovered them, poor little Gus would have to be an indoor dog.

"He's not an indoor dog, so when we were told he couldn't go outside while the sun was out was just going to change our entire lives.

"He is a family member, so getting rid of him was never going to be an option, so we had to figure something out."

"The glasses are brilliant. Thanks to them, his condition has not worsened, and he is able to enjoy being outside."

Image: Chloe Godliman

