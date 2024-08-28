The Project

Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 Jet Successfully Completes Second Test Flight

Boom Supersonic successfully completed the second test flight of their XB-1 supersonic demonstrator aircraft as the company aims to create passenger planes that can cut international travel times in half.

The XB-1 supersonic demonstrator aircraft successfully completed its second flight at the Mojave Air & Space Port in Mojave, California, with test pilot Tristan ‘Geppetto’ Brandenburg at the helm.

The test flight saw XB-1’s landing gear successfully retract and extend for the first time while flying for approximately 15 minutes, reaching an altitude of 10,400 feet and speeds of 232 knots (429.66 km/h).

Boom Supersonic also hoped to assess the aircraft’s handling qualities and activate a new digital stability augmentation system, called roll damper, in the second test flight.

“XB-1 had a fantastic second flight this morning. Initial results indicate we’ve successfully resolved the findings from Flight One and are excited to continue flight testing on the path to supersonic flight,” said Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic.

“I’m proud of the team. Today’s flight is another step toward the return of supersonic passenger travel.”

In a statement, Boom Supersonic said it will now “begin to systematically expand the flight envelope to confirm its performance and handling qualities through and beyond Mach 1.”

“This includes in-flight checks of all systems, as well as multiple test points demonstrating safe margin to flutter (or aeroelastic vibration) boundaries.”

“The sequencing of test flights will increase through this next phase of testing with approximately 10 flights planned before reaching supersonic speeds.”

