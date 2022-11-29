The Project

Black Panther 2 Star Confirms Namor’s “Bulge” Was Edited Out

Keen-eyed Twitter users have discovered that Marvel and Disney edited out Namor’s bulge, with Black Panther 2 star Tenoch Huerta confirming the edit was indeed made.

VFX artists work day and night to ensure a movie is absolutely perfect for release. 

 

But, many big studios like to rush over VFX to ensure a big-picture film is released on time. 

 

In the case of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, keen-eyed fans have noticed one visual effect that Marvel and Disney made sure was done perfectly. 

 

Users on Twitter discovered that Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, had his bulge digitally reduced to keep the film family-friendly. 

 

 

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Huerta confirmed the edit had indeed been made when shown the viral tweet above. 

 

“The only thing that I can say is: the original was the photo in the right. Without [the bulge]! That’s original,” he explained. 

 

“No, I mean, I’m not going to lie to people. Every man in the world, we have fragile masculinity, but not in that issue. I will say, the right one, the real one is the photo on the right.” 

 

Fans quickly flooded to social media to express their feelings towards Marvel’s VFX decision. 

 

“Imagine working overtime at 3 am and you haven’t seen your family in weeks because you have to airbrush out Namor the Submariner’s bulge frame by frame,” one person joked. 

 

“Normalise guys with visible bulges in their jumpsuits. It’s like if they were trying to flat women’s breasts in jumpsuits too,” a second person wrote. 

