Beyoncé Rumoured To Tour Australia In 2024

Beyoncé Rumoured To Tour Australia In 2024

Speculation is mounting that Beyoncé will tour Australia, with rumours swirling the superstar could perform at the MCG later this year.

Melbourne breakfast radio show Fifi, Fev and Nick first brought the rumour to light, with co-host Brendan Fevola receiving a tip in his Instagram DM’s from someone who working in the “major events space”. 

The anonymous tipster said that “the word on the street is that Beyoncé is coming to town later this year” and is eyeing off the MCG as a venue. 

“We all know the concerts at the MCG work…recently we’ve had Ed Sheeran, we’ve had Taylor Swift. It's been the biggest shows of their careers,” Fev said, reading the message.  

Fev went on to say “I've done the math – I've done a little bit of study last night. The AFL Grand Final is, obviously, the last Saturday in September.” 

The radio host explained that with the cricket season starting in November, there would be four weekends free for the legendary performer to take to the stage at the ‘G. 

The MCG is Australia’s largest stadium and has become a favoured venue of pop superstars in recent years, with Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran performing there to record numbers. 

“Now, I did break a couple of years ago that Taylor Swift was coming to the MCG, and lo and behold Taylor Swift filled the MCG,” Fev said. 

It’s unclear whether Beyoncé would be bringing her Renaissance world tour down under, which she took around North America, Canada, Europe and the UK, but never announced Asia-Pacific dates for.

Since the completion of the Renaissance tour in October 2023, the star released her follow-up country album Cowboy Carter, with speculation rife over where and when the album will be toured.  

