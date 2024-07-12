Bart Simpson Voice Actor Nancy Cartwright Reveals She’s Sabrina Carpenter’s Aunt

Talking to TikTok, Cartwright explained, “The rumours are true! Sabrina Carpenter is my niece!”

In response to a fan asking if she’s related to Carpenter, Cartwright explained, “Yeah, absolutely. Isn’t that amazing?

“When you find out that somebody, maybe you’ve known me for a little while, doing this little 10-year-old boy for 35-some years, and some of you guys, for like way less than that, find out that I’m related to this superstar. She’s pretty amazing.”

In a 2021 interview with Capital FM, the Espresso singer jokes, “By relation, I am also a legend.”

“No, absolutely not, not even close. I will just say that my whole life, that was the coolest thing in the world to me.

“I wasn’t even allowed to watch the show until I was a little bit older, but yeah. The woman is a woman of many talents. She’s not just Bart, and she always blows me away.”