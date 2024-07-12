The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Bart Simpson Voice Actor Nancy Cartwright Reveals She’s Sabrina Carpenter’s Aunt

Bart Simpson Voice Actor Nancy Cartwright Reveals She’s Sabrina Carpenter’s Aunt

Fans have been blown away after Nancy Cartwright, the voice of Bart Simpson, revealed that she’s actually Sabrina Carpenter’s aunt.

Talking to TikTok, Cartwright explained, “The rumours are true! Sabrina Carpenter is my niece!”

In response to a fan asking if she’s related to Carpenter, Cartwright explained, “Yeah, absolutely. Isn’t that amazing?

“When you find out that somebody, maybe you’ve known me for a little while, doing this little 10-year-old boy for 35-some years, and some of you guys, for like way less than that, find out that I’m related to this superstar. She’s pretty amazing.”

@officialnancycartwright Replying to @sapphirem__ The rumors are true! Sabrina Carpenter is my niece! 🥰 #sabrinacarpenter #bartsimpson #celebrities @Sabrina Carpenter ♬ original sound - Nancy Cartwright

In a 2021 interview with Capital FM, the Espresso singer jokes, “By relation, I am also a legend.”

“No, absolutely not, not even close. I will just say that my whole life, that was the coolest thing in the world to me.

“I wasn’t even allowed to watch the show until I was a little bit older, but yeah. The woman is a woman of many talents. She’s not just Bart, and she always blows me away.”

Seine River Unsafe For Swimming Weeks Out From Paris Olympics
NEXT STORY

Seine River Unsafe For Swimming Weeks Out From Paris Olympics

Advertisement

Related Articles

Seine River Unsafe For Swimming Weeks Out From Paris Olympics

Seine River Unsafe For Swimming Weeks Out From Paris Olympics

Just two weeks out from the start of the Olympics, the River Seine is still not safe for swimming on most days.
Brisbane Couple Accused Of Being Russian Spies

Brisbane Couple Accused Of Being Russian Spies

A Russian-born couple living in Brisbane has been charged with espionage after allegedly conspiring to send sensitive defence force information to Russia.
Japan Orders People To Laugh At Least Once A Day For Their Health

Japan Orders People To Laugh At Least Once A Day For Their Health

People in one prefecture in Japan have been ordered, by law, to giggle at least once a day, for the sake of their health.
Couple Slammed After Wedding RSVP Requires Guest’s Bank Card Details

Couple Slammed After Wedding RSVP Requires Guest’s Bank Card Details

A couple has raised eyebrows after sending out wedding invites and asking attendees to scan a QR code to RSVP online, before requesting their bank card details.
Study Finds Better Sleep On The Weekend Makes For A Less Exhausting Workweek

Study Finds Better Sleep On The Weekend Makes For A Less Exhausting Workweek

Research out of the University of Mannheim in Germany has found that high-quality sleep during the weekend was associated with lower levels of exhaustion during the workweek.